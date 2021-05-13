covid-19 outbreak

8 Yankees members test positive for COVID despite being vaccinated

EMBED <>More Videos

Yankees' Gleyber Torres tests positive for COVID; SS had virus in offseason

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla -- New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason.

Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees - people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

Also testing positive were pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits and four traveling staff.

New York said all are under quarantine protocols in Tampa, Florida.

The 24-year-old Torres was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before Thursday's series finale at Tampa Bay. New York recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees said the team is undergoing additional testing and contact tracing, with the assistance of the baseball commissioner's office and its medical experts. The New York State Department of Health is advising the team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkbaseballnew york yankeescoronavirus outbreaku.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
Crocs donating 50,000 shoes to healthcare workers
Biden's COVID response chief science officer explains what's next
COVID's US toll projected to drop sharply by end of July
New York Broadway reopening in September, Cuomo says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
Philly health official forced to resign over MOVE cremations
Pa. will follow CDC's mask guidance for fully vaccinated residents
Officers find 2 children unresponsive after mother jumps out window: Police
Fire that destroyed Philly church was intentionally set, 20K reward offered: ATF
Phillies increasing seating capacity; full stadium & tailgating to return
Biden exec order beefs up cybersecurity after pipeline hack
Show More
Trio works to revitalize urban neighborhoods with a focus on equity
Gunman fires on group holding vigil, killing 20-year-old
Montgomery County mask guidance changes on Friday
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
More TOP STORIES News