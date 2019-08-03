Sports

Oh No! Could the Phillie Phanatic be a free agent?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He's one of the most recognizable mascots in sports, but he could be a free agent.

That's according to a federal lawsuit filed by the Phillies Friday, to keep the New York-based firm, Harrison/ Erickson from reclaiming the copyright. The firm helped develop the Phillie Phanatic, and is now playing hardball with the team to pay up millions of dollars to keep him or the beloved mascot could enter into a sort of "free agency."

"No! absolutely not!" Said Eddie Mellon. "The Phanatic is almost as real as the Phillies logo!"

"We'll definitely pay, you got to keep the Phanatic," said Tyler Kern.

"He's been part of the team since the 1970s. I mean it's been too long right?" asked Bill Hand.

The Phanatic made his debut in 1978 and has been a staple at games at Citizens Bank Park ever since.

"We've loved it since we've been kids, it's a Philly tradition," said Andrea Tororeto. "We'll have to start a petition!"

At the heart of the copyright dispute, the Phillies say in their suit, the mascot was their idea and that the Harrison/ Erickson just executed it.

The team goes onto say that while it declined to purchase the copyright of the beloved character for $1300 at the time, it has devoted millions of dollars into promoting the mascot.

The suit is also trying to prevent the New York firm and any other team from using and selling Phanatic products.

We'll have to see how this plays out in court, but if we lose, the Phillie Phanatic could be a "free agent" as early as next June.
