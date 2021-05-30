Olympics

Olympic athletes asked to sign COVID death waiver

EMBED <>More Videos

Olympic athletes asked to sign COVID death waiver

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Olympic athletes were told by the IOC on Thursday that a waiver they must sign releasing Tokyo organizers from liability for COVID-19 issues was "standard practice" for major sports events.

The issue was raised when IOC president Thomas Bach took questions to cap a two-day online conference hosted by the official Olympic commission representing athletes.

"I know this is a concern for a number of you," Bach said, before asking IOC chief operating officer Lana Haddad to give what he called "an expert's answer."

The waiver is included in the traditional entry form Olympic athletes must sign, which was "updated to include COVID-19 related consideration," Haddad said.

"This is really to provide transparency and ensure the informed consent from the games' participants," she explained. "The entry forms are consistent with the standard practice of all other big event organizers. And the forms are within the framework of the law, if I may add."

Athlete groups not formally recognized by the IOC have argued that too much risk and responsibility is being placed on the 11,000 competitors set to take part in the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics. The games will bring tens of thousands more coaches, officials, media and other support workers into Japan.

The IOC and Japan's government insist the games will be safe and secure with participants kept mostly isolated from the general public.

Tokyo is currently in a state of emergency and fewer than 5% of Japanese people have been vaccinated. The IOC claims at least 80% of people staying in the Olympic village at Tokyo Bay will have been vaccinated.

"No government, no health authority can or has taken over guarantees against infections," Haddad told athletes. "This is a risk that we all bear. We are all following the same rules."

Olympic organizers have published so-called playbooks of health protocols all games attendees must follow and which are regularly updated.

The guide for athletes notes that "despite all the care taken, risks and impacts may not be fully eliminated, and therefore you agree to attend the Olympic and Paralympic Games at your own risk."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicsjapancoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OLYMPICS
Japan says US travel advisory for COVID won't hurt Olympians
Former Temple fencing star trains for Olympics and becomes a surgeon
Dawn Burrell: From Olympic athlete to Top Chef contender!
Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
AccuWeather: Periods of rain, chilly
Tourists spend rainy Memorial Day weekend visiting monuments, museums
1 hospitalized after car crash turns into shootout in Lower Merion
2 injured in double shooting in Strawberry Mansion
1-person in custody after SWAT teams surround NJ home: Officials
Pennsylvania set to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions Monday
Show More
Man dead after fatal shooting in Trenton
Suspect sought for fatal shooting in Logan
6abc's Summer Weather Outlook Town Hall
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Neighbor saves elderly woman from house fire in Cherry Hill, NJ
More TOP STORIES News