Online sports betting goes live in Pennsylvania; SugarHouse launches public test for Friday open

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Online sports betting is now live at a Pennsylvania casino.

Regulators on Tuesday gave approval to SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia to begin a three-day public testing period of its online sports betting systems.

It went live at 4 p.m. and a Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board spokesman said that, if everything goes smoothly, then SugarHouse could begin taking online sports bets 24 hours a day on Friday.

Ultimately, gamblers who are at least 21 years old across Pennsylvania will be able to use computers, tablets and smartphones to bet on sporting events through casino web portals or mobile apps.

Counting SugarHouse, sports books are already open to gamblers at six of Pennsylvania's 12 casinos and two off-track betting parlors. States are increasingly legalizing sports betting after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way last year.
