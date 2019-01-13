There is a lot riding on tomorrow's Eagles-Saints game, including cake!Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tweeted a picture of himself earlier Saturday.He said "I bet Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets that the Birds would win. He's betting New Orleans' specialty king cakes. Looking forward to a sweet win."It should be noted that last week Governor Wolf won a similar bet against Illinois Governor-Elect J.B. Pritzker during the Eagles-Bears game.------