Parx Casino starts taking sports bets Thursday

Parx Casino begins sports betting. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 10, 2019.

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A Bucks County casino will start taking sports bets on Thursday.

Parx Casino in Bensalem plans to hold a grand opening at 1 p.m. for its Sportsbook.

It has been testing its systems for the past two days.



The casino is hoping for a lot of wagers on the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

There are kiosks throughout the casino floor.

Parx is working to build a permanent venue for the Sportsbook.
