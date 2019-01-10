Parx Casino starts taking sports bets Thursday

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --A Bucks County casino will start taking sports bets on Thursday.
Parx Casino in Bensalem plans to hold a grand opening at 1 p.m. for its Sportsbook.
It has been testing its systems for the past two days.
Our Sportsbook is ready for some bets! Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler pic.twitter.com/JMpXuvTJ3n— Parx Casino (@parxcasino) January 8, 2019
The casino is hoping for a lot of wagers on the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.
There are kiosks throughout the casino floor.
Parx is working to build a permanent venue for the Sportsbook.
