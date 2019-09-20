Sports

New England Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations

The New England Patriots have released receiver Antonio Brown after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

The team announced the move Friday in a statement emailed to reporters.



The statement said: "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former trainer. He is also accused of exposing himself to a painter he had hired. He has denied the allegations.

The Patriots signed Brown this month hours after he was released by Oakland. He was traded to the Raiders after wearing out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a four-time All-Pro in nine seasons.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflu.s. & worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $35K for missing N.J. girl
Global Climate Strike: Protesters march through Philadelphia streets
1 in custody after car drives through mall near Chicago, officials say
Wawa wins another bid for liquor license in Delaware County, Pa.
Shots fired near Chester school hours after 2 students were fired on
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting girl at Philadelphia hotel
Show More
Man's three pit bulls help stop home invasion in Philadelphia
Philly officer's 'Jeopardy' wager honors Eagles Super Bowl win
Eagles WR DeSean Jackson ruled out for game against Lions
New Jersey family says 7-pound poodle was shot in head
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
More TOP STORIES News