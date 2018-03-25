Pederson tells NFL Network: No interesting offers for Foles

Pederson made the comments during an interview with NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the NFL Annual Meeting on Saturday. It was reported in an article on NFL.com.
"Nothing too crazy. It had to be the right deal for us to do that. But there wasn't anything coming down our way for Nick," Pederson said.
As for Carson Wentz, Pederson tells NFL Network that "he's doing well" and is "ahead of schedule."
Carson Wentz is “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from the surgery Eagles coach Doug Pederson tells https://t.co/0ohHMoJNPh#CarsonWentz #DougPederson #NFL #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/R5R4AVQPrH— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 25, 2018
The coach says Foles is fine with being a mentor.
"He understands this is Carson's team," Pederson said.
Doug Pederson on Nick Foles:— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 25, 2018
"He's totally fine being that mentor, sort of in that backup role, helping Carson along the way. That's who Nick is. That's who he is. And when called upon, he's going to perform, but he understands this is Carson's team” https://t.co/GF7Qdv8jtl
To read the full report from NFL.com, click here.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps