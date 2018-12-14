PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Pederson: Wentz questionable vs. Rams, will not need surgery

Doug Pederson answers questions on Carson Wentz during a press conferrence on December 14, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, despite needing possibly three months to recover from a stress injury, according to head coach Doug Pederson.

In a somewhat heated press conference Friday morning, Pederson said Wentz will not need surgery on his back.

"Here's what I can confirm - that he has a stress injury. That this thing has evolved time and it requires zero surgery to heal," Pederson said.

Wentz will travel with the team to Los Angeles.

"If we put him out there, that has to be 100% that there's no risk of anything further," Pederson said.

Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae in his back Thursday. Multiple reports said he was not expected to play for the Eagles (6-7) against the NFC West champion Rams.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra. Ducis Rodgers reports during Action News at 4pm on December 13, 2018.


When asked if it was a stress fracture, he told reporters they can word it however they want.

"The fact that he doesn't need surgery on this is the best news that you could possibly have on anybody that has a stress fracture, or stress injury in this case," Pederson said.

Pederson repeated numerous times during the press conference that the injury has evolved.

Doctor gives insight into Carson Wentz's back injury. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 5pm on December 13, 2018.



"He has a stress injury, evolved over time, and it requires no surgery. I'm not answering any more questions about it. We're playing the Rams in two days, if you guys haven't figure this out. So he's listed as questionable. That's the way it is," Pederson said. "I'm not going to get into a ton of specifics."

Pederson said Wentz underwent a test on Tuesday and things progressed from there.

He downplayed the QB as injury prone, saying the injuries come with the violent nature of playing in the NFL. He did admit the team has to protect him better.

If Wentz does not play, the Eagles will go with Nick Foles, who led the team to a Super Bowl victory last season.

After taking the final question, Pederson said, "I'm out. I'm out."

