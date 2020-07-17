Pennsylvania sports teams ask to allow fans in the stands

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- As Pennsylvania approached 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, several professional, semi-professional, amateur and college sports teams have submitted plans to the state Department of Health to have fans in the stands, the agency said.The Wolf administration declined to reveal which organizations, teams or colleges have submitted plans, or whether it has approved any. But it said it continues to discourage spectators or fans from attending games to prevent transmission of the virus.Professional and college sports remain subject to Pennsylvania's state-ordered limit of fewer than 250 people on site for games and practices, effectively meaning that Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football games cannot have fans in the stands.However, the Health Department said "a number" of teams had submitted plans to the agency under a provision of its health orders that allow them get approval to exceed that limit.Penn State declined to say whether it had submitted a plan.Penn State Athletics said it's working with various governing bodies on scenarios "for a possible return this fall consistent with physical distancing, mask wearing and other preventative safety steps." Its statement continued: "While we are optimistic, it is too early to project, and any potential scenario would need to meet local and state public health guidance based on developing conditions for the virus in our community and elsewhere."Messages were left with the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.