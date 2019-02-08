PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phanatic gives preview of Phillies Spring Training sendoff

Katherine Scott gets Truck Day 411 from Phanatic during Action News Mornings on February 8, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Boys of Summer are ready to lace up their cleats for the start of the new season and that begins with Spring Training and Truck Day.

The Philadelphia Phillies were loading up the truck early Friday morning at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

The destination: Clearwater, Florida.

Thousands of items were filling up two 28-foot trailers.

Those items include: 10,000 Powerade cups; 2,400 baseballs; 2,000 short and long sleeve shirts; 1,200 bats; 900 socks; 600 pairs of pants; 600 batting practice hats; 350 pairs of shorts; 300 batting gloves; 250 batting practice tops; 200 fleeces; 200 light jackets; 140 batting helmets; 125 leather and elastic belts; 75 pairs of assorted spike, plastic and turf shoes; 40 heavy jackets; 20 coolers and a half pallet of Powerade mix; 12 sets of golf clubs; six bikes and one Phanatic hot dog launcher.

The Spring Training Sendoff is set for 12 p.m. Friday where the Phillie Phanatic will lead the truck down Phillies Drive amongst hundreds of rally-towel waving fans and Phillies front office staff and construction workers.

The Phanatic gave reporter Katherine a sneak up of what to expect during Action News Mornings in the video above.

Katherine also got to the tour the Phillies Clubhouse to see all the boxes that were packed for Clearwater.

Phillies prepare for trip to Spring Training in Clearwater. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on February 8, 2019.


