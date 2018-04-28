PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles agree to terms with RB Darren Sproles

Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Running back Darren Sproles is coming back to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team announced on Saturday evening that the team had agreed to terms with Sproles.

Sproles, 34, originally planned to retire after the 2017 season, explaining that his two daughters are "getting to the age that they want their daddy around more."

But he tore his ACL and broke his forearm against the New York Giants in September, and decided he didn't want to finish his career on injured reserve.



Sproles is eighth in career all-purpose yards with 19,155. He has a chance to chase down Steve Smith(19,180), Marshall Faulk (19,190) and Tim Brown (19,682).

Sproles would be part of a running back rotation with Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement.

The team's leading rusher from 2017, LeGarrette Blount, signed with the Detroit Lions, in free agency.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Carson Wentz returns to team drills, shares first-team reps with Nick Foles
Eagles QB Carson Wentz to resume 11-on-11 work on Sunday
Eagles QB Nick Foles suffers minor shoulder strain vs. Patriots
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News