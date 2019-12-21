Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise to set sail in 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans, get ready to set sail!
The Birds, in partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are inviting fans to join current players and team legends for the Inaugural Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise.
The seven-night Caribbean excursion is scheduled for March 21 to 28 of 2021.
The Anthem of the Seas cruise vessel will depart from Cape Liberty, New Jersey and will stop at several Caribbean islands including Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau.
The team say fans will experience Eagles-themed events and activities, parties, meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, and more .
There will be up to 20 current players and Eagles Legends on board such as David Akers, Harold Carmichael, Vince Papale, Mike Quick, Ike Reese, Merrill Reese, and Jeremiah Trotter.
For more information or to reserve your spot on the Inaugural Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise, visit www.PhiladelphiaEaglesCruise.com.
