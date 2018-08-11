SPORTS

Philadelphia Eagles' hold open practice Saturday

Philadelphia Eagles' hold open practice Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles are back, and so are the cheers and tailgating too.

Saturday the Eagles held an open practice.

The first tier of Lincoln financial field was packed for it.

Fans say just like today is a chance for the Birds to prepare. It's a chance for them to get reacquainted with Eagles fandom.

Eagles fan James Branigan said, "It's great to be with the brethren everyone is doing the cheer and smiling so its own big happy family."

To no surprise we spoke with some outside the Linc today who say coming to training camp tailgates are a tradition.

Barb Dzicdzic of South Philadelphia said, "We've been doing this for over 20 years together. Eagles training camp since Lehigh Valley, we love it."

Obviously, this season is a little different than the others.

The Birds are now defending Super Bowl champs.

But fans say they have no doubt in the team for a repeat.

Just like there's no doubting fans passion for the team which seems to only be amplified after the Super Bowl season.

Mike Pickle of Lancaster said, "Super Bowl champs baby's. Gotta represent, Philly Philly. "

Phillip Lowery of West Philadelphia added, "They look real good, look real good."

Jason Lytle of South Philadelphia said, "I love the Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl champs. We gonna do it again this year, let's go Eagles!"

There certainly is no fan base more passionate about their team.

------
