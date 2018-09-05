EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4153435" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Philly Special' statue unveiled at the Linc on September 5, 2018.

The Philadelphia Eagles have released their 2018 season hype video, and it's going to get your heart pumping!The video, titled "This is only the beginning," is narrated by Black Thought from Philly's own Legendary Roots Crew, and features all of the iconic moments from the Eagles' run to Super Bowl LII.The NFL season kicks off with The Battle of the Birds, as the Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.Pregame festivities will start hours before the game. The daylong NFL Kickoff Experience begins at 10 a.m. at Penn's Landing and runs through 8 p.m.The NFL Kickoff Experience is free and open to the public. No tickets are required, but fans are encouraged to register in advance via NFL Kickoff - Fan Mobile Pass for an all-access pass.Highlights of the event include a concert from Shawn Mendes, a Super Bowl LII rewatch party, and Eagles legends.More details on the NFL Experience festivities------