PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles release 2018 season hype video

EMBED </>More Videos

NFL Kickoff Experience at Penn's Landing. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at Noon on September 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles have released their 2018 season hype video, and it's going to get your heart pumping!

The video, titled "This is only the beginning," is narrated by Black Thought from Philly's own Legendary Roots Crew, and features all of the iconic moments from the Eagles' run to Super Bowl LII.
Watch the video below:



The NFL season kicks off with The Battle of the Birds, as the Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Pregame festivities will start hours before the game. The daylong NFL Kickoff Experience begins at 10 a.m. at Penn's Landing and runs through 8 p.m.

The NFL Kickoff Experience is free and open to the public. No tickets are required, but fans are encouraged to register in advance via NFL Kickoff - Fan Mobile Pass for an all-access pass.

EMBED More News Videos

'Philly Special' statue unveiled at the Linc on September 5, 2018.


Highlights of the event include a concert from Shawn Mendes, a Super Bowl LII rewatch party, and Eagles legends.

More details on the NFL Experience festivities can be found here.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NFL to kickoff the season in Philly next week with festival
Free Shawn Mendes concert highlights NFL Kickoff event in Philly
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
'Philly Special' statue unveiled at the Linc
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Eagles host Special Olympics flag football game
Eagles begin title defense vs. Falcons without Wentz
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Watch Nike's full ad narrated by Kaepernick amid controversy
'Philly Special' statue unveiled at the Linc
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Eagles host Special Olympics flag football game
More Sports
Top Stories
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Watch Nike's full ad narrated by Kaepernick amid controversy
'Philly Special' statue unveiled at the Linc
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Philly public schools to dismiss at 12 p.m. Thursday due to heat
Students return to new school after fire damages old school
Show More
Mother charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
Suspect sought in wireless store burglary in Overbrook
Lockdown lifted at Edison High School in Hunting Park
California man to stand trial for murder of gay Penn student
Parents call police after electric fence put up near bus stop
More News