Philadelphia Union

Union ties D.C. United 2-2, clinches playoff spot

FILE: Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie (4) follows a play during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City, July 30, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- Mark McKenzie scored his first MLS goal in the closing minutes of regulation, lifting Philadelphia to 2-2 tie with D.C. United on Wednesday night.

With the tie, Philadelphia (10-3-5) clinched a playoff berth. The Union have one loss in their last nine games and are three points behind Eastern Conference-leading Toronto.


RELATED: Philadelphia Union welcome back fans inside the stands
EMBED More News Videos

It's been almost a year since fans have been able to see the Philadelphia Union play in person. Fans will be back in the stands, but things will look a lot different at Subaru Park.



The 21-year-old McKenzie ripped a one-touch shot, off a clearance attempt by United, from well outside the area to close the scoring in the 87th minute.

D.C. United (2-10-6) snapped a five-game losing streak, but is winless in its last nine games dating to a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 2.


Philadelphia's Anthony Fontana opened the scoring in the 49th minute, but Donovan Pines side-netted a header off a corner kick by Yamil Asad in the 71st and then Asad converted from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after a hand ball in the area by the Union.



D.C. United interim coach Chad Ashton - who took over last week after Ben Olsen was fired - earned his first MLS point in his second game at the helm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniaaction news sportsmlsphiladelphia union
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA UNION
Union look to soar vs. struggling D.C. United
Philadelphia Union welcome back fans inside the stands
Union says yes to fans, Philly waiting to decide Eagles' fate
Union beat Inter Miami in Gonzalo Higuain's debut
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gas station employee fighting for his life after shootout in Philly
NB lanes of Northeast Extension shut down after pedestrian struck
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
Biden to hold town hall at National Constitution Center tonight
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Rainy and Cooler on Friday
Local contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot at AC casino
WATCH - Jim and Terry - Pa. is the Pivot Point for the Presidential Race
Show More
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Phillies cardboard cutout fans help raise over $320K for charity
Morning Moms: Striking a balance to make it work
Igloo anyone? Restaurants get creative with outdoor dining
Boil water advisory lifted in Montco
More TOP STORIES News