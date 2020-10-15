Union ties D.C. United 2-2, clinches playoff spot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6955299" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's been almost a year since fans have been able to see the Philadelphia Union play in person. Fans will be back in the stands, but things will look a lot different at Subaru Park.

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- Mark McKenzie scored his first MLS goal in the closing minutes of regulation, lifting Philadelphia to 2-2 tie with D.C. United on Wednesday night.With the tie, Philadelphia (10-3-5) clinched a playoff berth. The Union have one loss in their last nine games and are three points behind Eastern Conference-leading Toronto.The 21-year-old McKenzie ripped a one-touch shot, off a clearance attempt by United, from well outside the area to close the scoring in the 87th minute.D.C. United (2-10-6) snapped a five-game losing streak, but is winless in its last nine games dating to a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 2.Philadelphia's Anthony Fontana opened the scoring in the 49th minute, but Donovan Pines side-netted a header off a corner kick by Yamil Asad in the 71st and then Asad converted from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after a hand ball in the area by the Union.D.C. United interim coach Chad Ashton - who took over last week after Ben Olsen was fired - earned his first MLS point in his second game at the helm.