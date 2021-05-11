Sports

Philadelphia Union will reopen Subaru Park to fans at full capacity

By
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Union announced Monday that Subaru Park will be opened to full capacity starting on Wednesday, June 23 against Columbus Crew SC.

The announcement comes after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced last week that all COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted- except an order to wear a mask while in public - on Memorial Day.

"Philadelphia Union fans are the backbone of this organization and we cannot wait to welcome back all fans and the electricity they bring," said Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott.



Season ticket members will be able to return to their reserved seats upon reopening. Single-game tickets will be on-sale starting May 21.

There will also be designated portions of Subaru Park that will remain socially distanced for those fans who are still seeking space.

All attendees will still be required to wear a mask at all times in Subaru Park, except when actively eating or drinking.

To learn more about the Union's reopening plans, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiamlssoccerphiladelphia union
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia to announce COVID reopening plan today
Shootings leave 2 dead, 5 injured in Philadelphia Monday night
Flyers fans gets vaccinated before season finale
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
Police release images of teen accused of sexually assaulting woman
Delco prepares to vaccinate children as young as 12
Tiger roaming Houston neighborhood owned by man on bond for murder
Show More
Slain Delaware officer remembered as a hero
Church demolished after devastating fire in Tacony
Local nurses head to India amid staggering COVID crisis
Martin Luther King Drive reopening to cars this summer
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15
More TOP STORIES News