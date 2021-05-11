Philadelphia Union will reopen Subaru Park to fans at full capacity

The announcement comes after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced last week that all COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted- except an order to wear a mask while in public - on Memorial Day.
"Philadelphia Union fans are the backbone of this organization and we cannot wait to welcome back all fans and the electricity they bring," said Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott.
Season ticket members will be able to return to their reserved seats upon reopening. Single-game tickets will be on-sale starting May 21.
There will also be designated portions of Subaru Park that will remain socially distanced for those fans who are still seeking space.
All attendees will still be required to wear a mask at all times in Subaru Park, except when actively eating or drinking.
To learn more about the Union's reopening plans, CLICK HERE.