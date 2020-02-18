Sports

Subaru Park is new name for Philadelphia Union stadium

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Union announced a new partnership and a change to its stadium's name.

Officials from the Major League Soccer association and local leaders were there Tuesday for the big unveiling of the Chester stadium's new name: Subaru Park.



The soccer club says it will be working with Camden-based Subaru of America to invest in communities across our area.

During the event, Subaru also donated soccer equipment to the Roxborough United soccer club.

This is the first time the automaker entered into a partnership with any major league sporting team.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was on hand for the event.
