Subaru Park is new name for Philadelphia Union stadium

It's official! Subaru is our new naming rights partner, and we will play at Subaru Park in 2020 and beyond!

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Union announced a new partnership and a change to its stadium's name.Officials from the Major League Soccer association and local leaders were there Tuesday for the big unveiling of the Chester stadium's new name: Subaru Park.The soccer club says it will be working with Camden-based Subaru of America to invest in communities across our area.During the event, Subaru also donated soccer equipment to the Roxborough United soccer club.This is the first time the automaker entered into a partnership with any major league sporting team.6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was on hand for the event.