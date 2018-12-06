PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies acquire Jose Alvarez from Angels

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies acquired left-handed pitcher José Álvarez from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-handed pitcher Luis García, the club announced Thursday night.

Álvarez, 29, appeared in 76 games for the Angels last season, posting a 2.71 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 63.0 innings pitched.

He allowed only three home runs to the 261 batters he faced while holding left-handed hitters to a .206/.265/.338 slash line and right-handers to a .232/.321/.303 line.

He posted a career-best 1.4 bWAR, which ranked 10th-best among all left-handed relievers in the majors in 2018.

Additionally, his 2.71 ERA ranked fourth among all left-handed American League relievers and his 3.09 FIP ranked eighth.

A veteran of six major league seasons, Álvarez has a career 3.69 ERA over 284 combined appearances for the Detroit Tigers (2013) and Angels (2014-18).

He was originally signed as an amateur free agent by the Boston Red Sox in 2005.

García, originally signed by the Phillies in 2013 as a minor league free agent, appeared in 251 games for the Phillies over six seasons (2013-18) and posted a 4.12 ERA.

He was the 2014 recipient of the Paul Owens Award, given annually to the best pitcher in the Phillies minor league system.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Phillies land Jose Alvarez from Angels in exchange for Luis Garcia
Braves hire Rick Kranitz as pitching coach to replace Chuck Hernandez
Bryce Harper sweepstakes could heat up at winter meetings
Patrick Corbin-to-Nationals latest example of NL East team going for it
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Phillies land Jose Alvarez from Angels in exchange for Luis Garcia
Seth Jones scores in OT to lift Blue Jackets over Flyers 4-3
Butler-led Sixers ready to take on Pistons
Philly's Kamu Grugier-Hill offers first jab in Eagles-Cowboys trash-talk fest
More Sports
Top Stories
Gunfight inside Frankford home leaves 2 dead, 1 critical
Camden Co. girl makes 'smile' bags for chemo patients
8-year-old boy dies after Southwest Philadelphia house fire
AccuWeather: Reinforcing Cold Shot Moving In Overnight
Man charged with burglarizing home of model 3 days before murder
Troubleshooters: Buying a used car
Parents charged for 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
Police: Renter killed landlord, 2 others in Tioga-Nicetown home
Show More
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Philadelphia bill ensures predictable schedule for workers
Police: Suspect wanted for attempted sexual assault in Philly
Elementary school teacher killed in Camden Co. crash
Philly man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot, police say
More News