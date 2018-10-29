Phillies celebrate 10th anniversary of 2008 World Championship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Philadelphia Phillies are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2008 World Series Championship.
Using the #Celebrate08, the Phils are taking a look back to when Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino, Cole Hamels, and Carlos Ruiz raised their hands in victory as the best team in baseball.
The rain finally stopped falling, and it was time to finish the job. #Celebrate08 pic.twitter.com/KLq2qst3OG— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 29, 2018
It all came down to Oct. 29, 2018. Game 5. Well, part two of Game 5.
The game actually began on Oct. 27, but because of rain, the conclusion was postponed for two days later.
In the ninth inning, closer Brad Lidge struck out Tampa Bay Rays' Eric Hinske to clinch the title for the Phillies.
At the time, Associated Press writer Rob Maddi described what happened next:
"Lidge dropped to his knees and raised his arms in the air, screaming 'We did it!' Catcher Carlos Ruiz ran out and jumped on Lidge and starting with a big tackle from Ryan Howard, everyone piled on."
In August, former manager, now Senior Advisor to the General Manager, Charlie Manuel told Action News that time in 2008 - the World Series, the celebrations, and the parade - was the highlight of his career.
"I thought the highlight of my career was the World Series, the fans, and the parade. How they acted. Everything about it was completely real. People hugged you, they touched you, they want to talk to you. They smile. Everything about it was great," Manuel said.
