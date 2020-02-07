Sports

Phillies celebrate truck day sendoff for spring training in Florida

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies organization celebrated the official truck day sendoff as the team prepares for spring training in Florida.

More than a dozen crew and staff emptied the clubhouse and filled trucks with gear and equipment players will need in Clearwater.

The Phillie Phanatic led the celebration as the crews loaded containers onto the truck.



Players are receiving a long list of equipment, including more than 1,200 bats, clothes and a couple thousand baseballs.

"It's a big day. We're privileged to be the official carrier of Major League Baseball and official carrier of the Philadelphia Phillies," said Bob Foote of Old Dominion Freight Line. "This is kind of the unofficial start of the 2020 baseball season."

The drive covers eight states and will be more than a thousand miles from South Philadelphia to Clearwater in the Tampa Bay region of Florida's gulf coast.

The trucks are now wrapped in a new spring training logo, which showcases the fantastic view players will enjoy during their time between practices.

"Spring is near. The Phillies will be back in town and hopefully better and stronger than ever," said team equipment manager Dan O'Rourke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia philliesspring training
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trees down, homes damaged after severe storms hit the region
AccuWeather: Storms give way to plunging temps, high winds
Montco man took shower, went to court after killing girlfriend: DA
Victim ID'd in Ardmore hit-and-run, suspect in custody: Police
Coronavirus concern: 4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated
Reality TV doctor accused of raping women break his silence
Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China
Show More
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Last Sears in Delaware closing in April
Philly chef shot to death inside car in Point Breeze
Driver overturns, flees in another car in Wynnefield Heights: Police
Charles Barkley: 76ers are Cleveland Browns of NBA
More TOP STORIES News