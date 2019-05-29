Sports

Phillies face Cardinals again without Odubel Herrera

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Scott Kingery will start in center field as baseball continues to investigate the Odubel Herrera domestic violence charge.

Atlantic City police tell Action News Wednesday that they do not have an update and do not expect one as it will be left up to the court next month.

In other news, the Phillies placed yet another reliever on Injured List. LHP Adam Morgan, who's having the best season of his career, goes on the 10-day IL with a left forearm strain.

He's the the sixth guy in the bullpen hurt right now, including Victor Arano who had arthroscopic surgery surgery on his right elbow yesterday, no word on a timetable for his return.

As you can imagine it's frustrating to have another arm down for the Phillies bullpen who is been one of the best in the league.

Manager Gabe Kapler says it could lead him to keeping Phillies starters like Aaron Nola in the game longer. Nola goes tonight vs Saint Louis.

Phillies have won 8 of 11.

Injuries Piling Up in the Phillies Bullpen:

Adam Morgan (Forearm)

Pat Neshek (Shoulder)

David Robertson (Elbow)

Edubray Ramos (Shoulder)

Victor Arano (Elbow)

Tommy Hunter (Elbow)

Phillies lineup vs. Cardinals has Scott Kingery in CF tonight

McCutchen 7

Segura 6

Harper 9

Hoskins 3

Realmuto 2

Hernandez 4

Kingery 8

Franco 5

Nola 1
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphilliesaction news sports
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News