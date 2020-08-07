Philadelphia Phillies fans still making noise, just outside Citizens Bank Park

One group calling themselves the "Phandemic Krew" at the gate outside the ballpark cheering every chance they get.
Bizette Gailewicz brought her son Thursday to join in the fun.
"For his birthday, we come every year to celebrate and I had to keep the tradition alive. Even though it looks different this year we still managed to see the Phanatic," Gailewicz.
The Phanatic loved the in-person interaction, cheering on the fans from the other side of the gate, but the Phils' opponents, the New York Yankees, weren't too pleased.
In the Thursday night's game, J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, Hector Neris struck out Aaron Judge in a big spot and the Phillies beat the Yankees 5-4.
The loud fans who gathered beyond center field screamed "Sign J.T." after the All-Star catcher circled the bases. Realmuto can be a free agent after the season.
JT Realmuto on Phillies Fans aka Phandemic Crew outside CBP yelling “Sign JT” + Blowing the Airhorn 🔊— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 7, 2020
“It’s great! Honestly, its nice to at least hear something out there... they had the horn going pretty well tonight and I heard a few of their chants, it’s fun”@6abc pic.twitter.com/QUtM5LTyYy
"It definitely doesn't hurt. It's nice to hear something out there and hear that support," Realmuto said. "It's better to have them out there than not."
The "Phandemic Krew's" name is a nod to the coronavirus pandemic that has kept fans from attending games in stadiums this season, and to Krew Harper, the son of outfielder Bryce Harper.
The group annoyed Yankees manager Aaron Boone by blowing an air horn throughout the night. He mentioned it to umpires but they couldn't prevent the fans from using it.
After the Phils' broadcast mentioned Boone's visit to the umpires, the fans began chanting Boone's name, but they did stop blowing the air horn during pitches.
"The environment we're in, it's almost like a golf environment where that sudden thing can ... So I thought there was a timing element to it," Boone said. "I didn't necessarily think they would be able to do anything about it. I didn't necessarily know who or where it was coming from, but it was something I at least wanted to point out."
ESPN & The Associated Press contributed to this report