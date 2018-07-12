PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies' Hoskins to play in Home Run Derby

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins gestures as he rounds the base after his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Nick Was)

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskin will participated in the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Hoskins faces Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in the first round at Nationals Park.


The field was revealed Wednesday night.

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will take on Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy meets Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez, and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman faces Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

It's the second Home Run Derby for Harper, and the first for the rest of the field. Harper lost to Yoenis Cespedes in the 2013 final at Citi Field in New York.



Aguilar is the top seed with 23 homers. He also won the final NL roster spot on Wednesday for the All-Star Game.

Baez and Schwarber are the 18th pair of teammates to enter the same Derby. The Cubs also had two players in the competition in 2015 when Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo competed in Cincinnati.

The inclusion of Muncy gives the Dodgers a Derby participant for the fifth consecutive year. The 27-year-old Muncy has 21 homers this season in his first major league action since he hit two homers in 51 games with Oakland in 2016.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillieshome run derby
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Nationals go into series vs. Phillies needing wins
Kid stuff: Mets rout Phillies 8-2 in Little League Classic
MLB trio travels down memory lane in return to Williamsport
How far have the Phillies come? Ask pair who started at the bottom
DeGrom goes distance, drops ERA to 1.71, Mets top Phils 3-1
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Nationals go into series vs. Phillies needing wins
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Kid stuff: Mets rout Phillies 8-2 in Little League Classic
More Sports
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News