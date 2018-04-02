PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies/Mets game in New York postponed

Philadelphia Phillies

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
The Mets have announced that the scheduled game against the Phillies in New York on Monday has been postponed.

The Mets said the game will be played as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Monday, July 9 at 4:10 p.m.

The postponement comes amid snowfall along the northeast.



Meanwhile, the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays was postponed.

