Phillies/Mets game in New York postponed

Tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia has been postponed and rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Monday, July 9 at 4:10 p.m. For complete details ➡️ https://t.co/ltHFq3BUJS pic.twitter.com/TBSZdlGOET — New York Mets (@Mets) April 2, 2018

The Mets have announced that the scheduled game against the Phillies in New York on Monday has been postponed.The Mets said the game will be played as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Monday, July 9 at 4:10 p.m.The postponement comes amid snowfall along the northeast.Meanwhile, the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays was postponed.------