Sports

Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price is retiring

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price is retiring from a full-time coaching capacity.

The 58-year-old Price spent one season with the Phillies. Under Price, the starters improved their ERA from 4.64 in 2019 to 4.08 this season.

"Bryan provided a trusted voice and had a major impact on our pitchers this season," Phillies interim general manager Ned Rice said in a statement. "We wish Bryan nothing but the best in his retirement and thank him for his contributions this past season."

Price previously managed the Cincinnati Reds for five seasons from 2014-18. He was a pitching coach for Seattle, Arizona and Cincinnati.

The Phillies will have their fifth pitching coach in five seasons in 2021. Chris Young (2019), Rick Kranitz (2018) and Bob McClure (2017) preceded Price.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia philliesmlb
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly opens 5 additional early voting centers
Protest for Armenia briefly shuts down Vine Street Expressway
Teen among 3 injured in Philadelphia shooting
Fans return to Linc; Eagles fall to Ravens 30-28
Brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in NJ
Vote 2020: Election Resources for Pa., N.J. and Del.
Firefighter injured battling row house fire
Show More
Annual Jersey Shore motorcycle ride supports Toys for Tots
AccuWeather: Patchy Dense Fog Overnight
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
AC officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
Police search for woman missing since Thursday
More TOP STORIES News