Sports

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins gets married to longtime girlfriend

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend over the weekend.

Hoskins, 26, shared a photo on Instagram of his bride, Jayme Bermudez.



The couple got married on Saturday in Lake Tahoe.



The couple's dog, Rookie, was even the ring bearer during the special day.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia phillieswedding
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash in Norristown: Family
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
Man gunned down outside of Burlington County home: Officials
Puppy found safe after being reportedly stolen in Voorhees
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
2 shot outside of N. Philly nightclub, 1 critical
Show More
Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals
One man's commute birthed his mission to feed Philly's homeless
76ers honor veterans during game at Wells Fargo Center
Beagles rescued from unsafe conditions, freezing temps in Philadelphia
Cookie's Tavern celebrates the Marines 244th birthday
More TOP STORIES News