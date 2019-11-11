BREAKING NEWS
Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash in Norristown: Family
Sports
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins gets married to longtime girlfriend
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
WPVI
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend over the weekend.
Hoskins, 26, shared a photo on Instagram of his bride, Jayme Bermudez.
The couple got married on Saturday in Lake Tahoe.
The couple's dog, Rookie, was even the ring bearer during the special day.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
