Sports

Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off

EMBED <>More Videos

Phillies welcome Bryce Harper to the team. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 2, 2019.

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- New Phillies star Bryce Harper has limped off the field after being hit by a pitch in the right ankle during a spring training game.

Harper went down to the dirt Friday after being struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton.



Harper stayed on the ground for a few moments, was checked by a trainer and limped off and out of the game in the sixth inning.

Recently signed to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition for Philadelphia. The slugging outfielder is 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances.

Harper had hoped to play three straight games starting Friday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridaaction news sportsphiladelphia phillies
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
Woman stabbed multiple times in SEPTA station
2 boys taken to hospital after contact with powder in W. Philly school
Lockdown lifted at NE Phila. school after live rounds found
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Philadelphia increases patrols at mosques after NZ attack
Show More
Police: Serial predator asks teen to pump gas then molests him
Man places hand in pocket to mimic gun during robbery
Military dad surprises children at spring training game
AccuWeather: Warm, Spotty Shower Today
Sex allegations lead to child bride investigation at Philly mosque
More TOP STORIES News