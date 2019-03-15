Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off

Uh oh. @bryceharper3 hit in the ankle by a 96mph fastball and left today's game vs. Toronto. No word on how bad it is yet. Anyone else nervous???? #BryceHarper#Phillies pic.twitter.com/teHKzDifH9 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) March 15, 2019

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- New Phillies star Bryce Harper has limped off the field after being hit by a pitch in the right ankle during a spring training game.Harper went down to the dirt Friday after being struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton.Harper stayed on the ground for a few moments, was checked by a trainer and limped off and out of the game in the sixth inning.Recently signed to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition for Philadelphia. The slugging outfielder is 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances.Harper had hoped to play three straight games starting Friday.