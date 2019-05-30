Phillies to hold David Montgomery public memorial service next week

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced a memorial service in honor of their late chairman David Montgomery.
The celebration of life will be held at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, June 6 at 3:05 p.m. and will be open to the public.
The Phillies say the special event will also pay tribute to Montgomery's passion for the game, along with his remarkable career and impact on the community.
The lineup of speakers includes Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, 2008 World Champion Jimmy Rollins, 1980 World Champion Larry Bowa and former Governor Ed Rendell. Also taking part will be broadcaster Tom McCarthy and announcer Dan Baker.
Former Phillie greats in attendance will include 2008 World Champions Charlie Manuel and Ryan Howard; Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt and Jim Thome; and All-Stars Randy Wolf and Bob Boone, among other Phillies alumni.
"For all of us who had the privilege to work with David over the years, we experienced a true leader - a man who was the heart of the Phillies," David Buck, Phillies Executive Vice President, said in a statement. "His legacy extends well beyond the Phillies and the game of baseball, so on June 6, we invite all of David's friends and colleagues, as well as his beloved fans, to join us at his home away from home as we celebrate the life of this amazing man."
Fans joining the Phillies for the David P. Montgomery Celebration of Life should enter the ballpark via the Third Base Gate, which will open at 2 p.m.
Parking will be free and available in Lots S, T and U at Citizens Bank Park.
Montgomery passed away earlier this month at the age of 72 after a battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, the Montgomery family has asked that donations be made to:
Phillies Charities, Inc.
One Citizens Bank Way
Philadelphia, PA 19148
