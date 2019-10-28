Phillies to officially welcome Joe Girardi Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Joe Girardi will officially be introduced as the Phillies new skipper on Monday.Girardi will join General Manager Matt Klentak at restaurant Pass and Stow at Citizens Bank Park to discuss Girardi being hired as the 55th manager in Phillies franchise history.He replaces Gabe Kapler who was fired after two disappointing seasons.55-year-old Girardi played 15 MLB seasons.He was National League 'Manager of the Year' in 2006 with the Marlins.Girardi managed the Yankees from 2008 to 2017, with 6 playoff appearances and a 2009 World Series win against the Phillies.Now Girardi will don red pinstripes and wear number 25.He received a 3 year contract with a club option for 2023.Fans were pretty excited about the announcement last week and hope Girardi brings the turnaround the Phillies need."He beat us in 2009. he's going to bring one to Philly now," exclaimed Brooks Morris of Harrisburg.Joe Lattera of South Philadelphia added, "He'll help them. They still gotta get pitching. He ain't gonna play, so."Phillies fan Darren Phister told 6abc, "Out of all the managers they could have picked from, he was top of my list."As for Meredith Brisbane of East Falls, "This was a tough year for us, so I mean I guess anything we can get right now we'll take it."