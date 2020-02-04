Philadelphia Phillies to retire number 34 on anniversary of Roy Halladay's perfect game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that the team will retire the number 34 in honor of the late Roy Halladay.The ceremony will take place on May 29, the 10th anniversary of "Doc" Halladay's perfect game.Special guests will also be in attendance for the pre-game ceremony, and fans will receive a Roy Halladay Retired Number statue."Roy Halladay made an indelible mark on Phillies history with so many spectacular moments, including his perfect game and postseason no-hitter," said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck in a statement. "His impact on the game was evident by his induction into the Hall of Fame. We are honored to have Roy join an elite group of players to have their numbers retired by the Phillies."Other players honored with retired numbers include Richie Ashburn (1), Robin Roberts (36), Steve Carlton (32), Mike Schmidt (20), Jim Bunning (14) and Jackie Robinson (42). Grover Cleveland Alexander and Chuck Klein are also represented at the Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame in the Left Field Plaza, the Phillies noted.A six-foot-high, No. 34 statue will also be unveiled at Third Base Plaza, the Phillies said.Halladay died in a plane crash in 2017. He was 40 years old.The Phillies listed the following highlights as part of the announcement:*On May 29, 2010, Halladay pitched the 20th perfect game in MLB history, as the Phillies beat the Florida Marlins, 1-0. It was the second perfect game in Phillies history (Jim Bunning - 6/21/64).*On October 6, 2010, in his first postseason start, Halladay threw the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS. Halladay is the only pitcher who has tossed a regular-season no-hitter and a postseason no-hitter in the same year.*During his four seasons with the Phillies, Halladay won the 2010 Cy Young Award and was selected to two All-Star teams, including being named the starting pitcher in 2011. He also led all major league pitchers in complete games (18) and ranked fourth in the National League in wins (55).*In addition, Halladay was posthumously enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21, 2019, in Cooperstown, N.Y.