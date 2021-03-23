Philadelphia officials meeting with FIFA, U.S. Soccer to bring World Cup 2026 to the Linc

It is bidding to host the coveted 2026 soccer tournament at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia is one of 17 prospective host cities.
This will mark the first time FIFA is bringing the World Cup to the U.S. since 1994.
Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the city's official FIFA World Cup 2026 bid committee, will meet virtually with leadership from FIFA and U.S. Soccer.
"Lincoln Financial Field has a strong reputation for hosting global soccer events, debuting in 2003 with Manchester United vs. FC Barcelona as its inaugural event, and regularly welcoming major soccer events since, including the 2016 Copa America Centenario and 2019 U.S. Women's National Team Victory Tour, among dozens of other notable professional soccer matches," officials say.
The meeting will include David L. Cohen, the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Chairman and senior advisor of the Comcast Corporation, and representatives of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Only 10 U.S. cities will be chosen as host sites. FIFA representatives are expected to take a tour of Philadelphia later this year.
A selection of host cities is expected to be announced by the end of 2021.
"Fans are encouraged to visit Philadelphia2026.com, where they can express their 'Love for the Game' and add their name in support of Philadelphia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026," officials say.