fifa world cup

Philadelphia officials meet with FIFA, U.S. Soccer to bring World Cup 2026 to the Linc

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia continued its pitch Tuesday to bring the FIFA World Cup to the city.

It is bidding to host the coveted 2026 soccer tournament at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia is one of 17 prospective host cities.

This will mark the first time FIFA is bringing the World Cup to the U.S. since 1994.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia makes bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
EMBED More News Videos

The city of Philadelphia will make a bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the city's official FIFA World Cup 2026 bid committee, met virtually with leadership from FIFA and U.S. Soccer.

"Lincoln Financial Field has a strong reputation for hosting global soccer events, debuting in 2003 with Manchester United vs. FC Barcelona as its inaugural event, and regularly welcoming major soccer events since, including the 2016 Copa America Centenario and 2019 U.S. Women's National Team Victory Tour, among dozens of other notable professional soccer matches," officials say.

The meeting included David L. Cohen, the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Chairman and senior advisor of the Comcast Corporation, and representatives of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Only 10 U.S. cities will be chosen as host sites. FIFA representatives are expected to take a tour of Philadelphia later this year.

A selection of host cities is expected to be announced by the end of 2021.

"Fans are encouraged to visit Philadelphia2026.com, where they can express their 'Love for the Game' and add their name in support of Philadelphia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026," officials say.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiafifa world cupfifasoccerlincoln financial fieldu.s. soccer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIFA WORLD CUP
Philly makes bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
Fans watch as USA advances to World Cup Final
Women's World Cup: US breaks scoring record against Thailand
PHOTOS: 2018 FIFA World Cup
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge
Philly will not adopt Pa.'s relaxed COVID-19 restrictions on April 4
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
2 men accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in Miami hotel room
Carjacking suspect leads Philly police on chase into South Jersey
Father, 2 kids injured after Camelback ski lift plummets to ground
Contestant faints as duets dazzle at Hollywood Week on 'Idol'
Show More
Man charged with attempted murder of undercover federal agent in NJ
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Get free food, win a trip for National Cheesesteak Day 2021
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch ramps up
Antique door thefts in Philly cause concerns for home, property owners
More TOP STORIES News