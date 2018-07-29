Even as the Philadelphia Eagles begin training camp to prepare for a new season, many of us are still basking in the excitement and thrills of the team's first-ever Super Bowl victory.One group of family and friends took their love for the birds to the next level, incorporating the famous "Philly Special" play call into their gender reveal, in a video that's going viral."I think I'm the only guy who wanted a girl," said father-to-be Matthew Noble. "We're very happy."Noble says he and his fiancé Alex knew right away, the guys who watch every game together needed to be a part of this growing family's big reveal."They've tortured me all last season at my house," said Alexandra Paynter.Noble said he would trust these guys with my life. And trust is what lead Nick Foles and his teammates to win the Super Bowl, so it must be good enough for the new baby, Madison.And the announcement has already taken flight on Twitter, with more than 55 thousand views within just a few hours.Baby Madison is due December 8, one day before the Birds take on the Cowboys in Dallas for week 12.------