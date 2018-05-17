SPORTS

PIAA stops honor for player with muscular dystrophy

EMBED </>More Videos

Special honor for basbeball player stopped. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

The Pennsylvania Athletic Association stopped a special honor meant for a baseball player who has muscular dystrophy.

The North Schuylkill High School baseball team recognized Brandon Harris in a ceremony before last week's game against Pottsville.

But that wasn't the original plan.

Coach Nick Brayford wanted to surprise Brandon by putting him in the game as a pinch runner, finally giving him the chance to cross home plate.

The Pottsville pitcher would overthrow first base on a pick-off attempt. Both teams were on board.

But the Athletic Association said no.

"I feel like it would've been a great moment for us. We've worked so hard to get here. I've been part of the team for a couple years. I feel like all of us deserved it," Brayford said.

The PIAA said they support the team, but cited safety concerns with putting a wheelchair on the playing surface, in addition to Brandon not having a physical for baseball.

Brandon's mom Julia said her son was cleared by a doctor to participate in extracurricular activities.

And as the manager, she said Brandon's on the field before every baseball game and even does a victory lap around the bases after the team wins.

But above all, she doesn't think Brandon's abilities should define who he is.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportspennsylvania newsAction News Sportshigh school sportsbaseball
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News