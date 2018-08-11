Picault penalty, Elliott double in Philadelphia win over New England

Midfielder Fabrice-Jean Picault converted a tiebreaking penalty kick in the 76th minute to help the Philadelphia Union to a 3-2 victory over the host New England Revolution on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.Defender Jack Elliott scored his first two goals of the season for the Union, who defeated the Revolution for the fifth time in the past six meetings.Defender Andrew Farrell and midfielder Wilfried Zahibo scored for New England, which dropped to 0-4-2 over its last six matches.The Revolution fell into seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia moved ahead of New England into fifth place for now.The Union were awarded the decisive penalty kick after Revolution defender Antonio Mlinar Delamea was given a yellow card for a hand ball in the box.Picault lined up the kick and began his approach. New England goalkeeper Matt Turner guessed to his right, and Picault went the other direction, easily finding the open net to give Philadelphia the lead.Elliott's first goal came in the 14th minute as midfielder Haris Medunjanin sent a pass into the box. Elliott got the back of his right leg on the ball to deflect it past Turner.The Union made it 2-0 10 minutes later on a sequence that began with a left-footed blast by Picault.Picault's shot hit off the left goalpost and caromed off Turner, who was down on the ground. The ball took a bounce directly toward Elliott, who was right in front of the goal line and easily tapped it home with his right foot.New England pulled within 2-1 one minute into the second half as Farrell sent a left-footed shot toward the goal. The ball hit the back of Union defender Auston Trusty to slightly change directions and sail into the net.The Revolution knotted the score in the 64th minute when forward Diego Fagundez took a free kick and sent the ball into the middle of the box. Zahibo got his head on the cross and sent it into the left side of the net past Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake.New England took 26 shots but only six were on target as Blake needed to make just four saves. Philadelphia took 14 shots -- seven on target -- with Turner also recording four saves.