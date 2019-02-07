SPORTS

Frank Robinson, first black manager in Major League Baseball, dies at 83

EMBED </>More Videos

Frank Robinson, pioneering MLB manager, dies at 83 (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LOS ANGELES --
Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, has died. He was 83.

Robinson had been in hospice care at his home in Bel Air. MLB confirmed his death Thursday.

Robinson hit 586 career home runs and won the Triple Crown while leading the Baltimore Orioles to their first World Series championship in 1966.

An All-Star outfielder in 12 seasons, his legacy extended far beyond the batter's box.

Robinson fulfilled his quest to become the first African-American manager in the big leagues when the Cleveland Indians hired him in 1975. In his first at-bat as their player-manager, he hit a home run.

Robinson also managed San Francisco, Baltimore and Montreal. He became the first manager of the Washington Nationals after the franchise moved from Montreal for the 2005 season.

Later, Robinson spent several years working as an executive for MLB.

Robinson was the NL MVP with Cincinnati in 1961 and Baltimore in 1966. The Reds, Orioles and Indians have retired Robinson's No. 20 and saluted him with statues at their ballparks. He's also in the Nationals' Ring of Honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsobituarybaseballLos Angeles DodgersBaltimore OriolesCleveland Indiansblack history monthLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Phillies acquire catcher J.T. Realmuto from Marlins
76ers trade former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz to Magic
Rockets trade James Ennis to 76ers
Sources: 76ers trade Markelle Fultz to Orlando Magic
More Sports
Top Stories
2 critical in Bensalem tanker fire, ramps to I-95 closed
Sources: 76ers trade Markelle Fultz to Orlando Magic
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Henon back at city council for first time since indictment
Threat prompts police response to several Philly schools
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
Police: Man stabs person, punches cop at NJ town hall
Bill Cosby moved to general population at Pa. prison
Show More
Phillies acquire catcher J.T. Realmuto from Marlins
James Ennis coming to Philly, source says
Man accused of faking fall for insurance pleads not guilty
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
Police shoot pit bull after owner, woman attacked
More News