Plymouth Whitemarsh football players hold rally; challenges no play ruling

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For students and parents of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, it just seems so unfair. The School District has voted to allow all Fall Sports except for football.Some are in disbelief that such a discriminatory decision could be allowed to happen in this day and age.Members of the Plymouth Whitemarsh High School Football team chanted 'Let us play!' Even in the rain, they rallied as motorists passing by honked their horns."It was just upsetting, I was heartbroken seeing everybody being able to play and then have football not play, I don't know, it didn't sit well with me," said senior Dylan Duran."They're letting everything else go, you gotta let us go, it's ridiculous. We at least deserve the opportunity, there's no harm in trying," said senior player Zach Lefkowitz.Some parents believe the School Board did not have all the facts when they made the decision to shut down football this fall. For instance, that the vast majority of the Suburban One League has voted to play football, 20 of the 24 School Districts with two still waiting to vote."But unfortunately, our boys have not been afforded that same opportunity." said parent Wayne Masters."And our boys here have worked their butts off in the past many years for this program which is a very proud program," added Masters."It's completely unfair," said Larry McLaughlin, a parent of a junior player."How do you say football is a bigger risk than soccer or field hockey?" asked McLaughlin.For seniors, in particular, this is especially tough."Their future is on the line, they got nothing, I mean football is their way into college. And if they don't have football, who knows what's gonna happen." said senior Duran."Myself and my friend Dillon included, playing College football has been a dream of ours since I was a little kid. And to have it taken away from us like that and then other kids go play their sports?" asked senior Danny Hannon.Parents and students plan to fight the decision they say is so unfair."It is not any more dangerous than any other sport that they are allowing to play," said Larry McLaughlinParents say there is still time. Suburban One League is not scheduled to start the season until September 8, and as late as September 14, to get all the necessary practices in. They say all their asking for is a chance.