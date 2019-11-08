Super Stock racing boats flip and crash simultaneously in dramatic video

The two powerful boats were racing side by side on the course when the double Super Stock crash occurred. Race teams for these boats consist of a two-person team - a driver who controls the boat's steering and a throttleman responsible for operating the engines.
According to Race World Offshore, everyone in the two teams involved are okay.
Race World Offshore also posted an injury update that confirms "All four racers extricated themselves from the boats following the accident and were all conscious and alert."