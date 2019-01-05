Reading man has the ultimate Eagles Man Cave

One man in Reading, who just may be the Eagles' number one fan, has created his own Birds' world inside his home.When it comes to sports caves, nothing tops Barry the Hatchet Vagnoni's. It's nothing but Eagles, all Eagles.Sixteen TVs, a 35-foot bar, bleachers, and thousands of Eagles' collectibles fill this 2000 square foot addition to his Reading home.On game days, this place fills up with birds fans."My wife and I have the greatest family and friends and they come here. It's just like a big Italian wedding reception every football game," said Super Eagles Fan Barry Vagnoni.The 71-year-old has been collecting Eagles memorabilia since the 70s. He's got Reggie White's cleats. An Eagles helmet from the 30s, and turf from Veterans Stadium."Most prized possession, an exact replica of the Lombardi trophy," said Barry.The locker room was Barry's alternative to moving to Florida for retirement, he broke the idea to his wife. "To my surprise, she said honey if that's what you want to do. You've worked hard all your life, and that's what we're going to do," he said.For 14 years through good seasons and bad, Barry catches every game from here and he's counting on watching an Eagles repeat in the Super Bowl this year."No one is giving us a chance. Who cares? No one gave us a chance last year either," added Barry.Barry has autographed jerseys from almost all the quarterbacks from Jaworski to Wentz. Barry's missing one, however. The Super Bowl MVP himself.------