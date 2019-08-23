Sports

Record-breaking crowd expected at Lincoln Financial Field for USWNT friendly match

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The World Cup Champion U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is about to make history again - this time right here in South Philadelphia.

The August 29th match against Portugal at Lincoln Financial Field will set the record for the largest crowd for a stand-alone friendly game for the U.S women.



More than 44,000 people are expected to pack the Linc.

Tickets are still on sale at ussoccer.com, with seats starting at just $35 a piece.

EMBED More News Videos

Philly Flavor at Women's World Cup Soccer Parade in New York City. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 4pm on July 10, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaphiladelphiapennsylvaniarecordaction news sportsworld cupphilly newssoccerlincoln financial fielduswntparade
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Not as hot, spotty showers today
1 dead after NJ Transit Access Link van, SUV collide in Camden Co.
'Where do you park?': Bike lane battle brewing in South Philly
FBI takes down Nigerian fraudsters in $46M case
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Trooper on vacation at Jersey Shore saves swimmer from drowning
2 men sought in North Philadelphia carjacking
Show More
Stabbing investigation in Washington Township
China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
Nanny cam captures burglar stealing from child's piggy bank as family sleeps
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
More TOP STORIES News