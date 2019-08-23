Record-breaking crowd expected at Lincoln Financial Field for USWNT friendly match

The August 29th match against Portugal at Lincoln Financial Field will set the record for the largest crowd for a stand-alone friendly game for the U.S women.
On Aug. 29, we'll make some history in Philadelphia ⭐️. A new record is official, beating the one previously set in Pittsburgh.— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 22, 2019
See ya there! » https://t.co/qzgO9Wx89U
More than 44,000 people are expected to pack the Linc.
Tickets are still on sale at ussoccer.com, with seats starting at just $35 a piece.