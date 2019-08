Record-breaking crowd expected at Lincoln Financial Field for USWNT friendly match

On Aug. 29, we'll make some history in Philadelphia ⭐️. A new record is official, beating the one previously set in Pittsburgh.



SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The World Cup Champion U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is about to make history again - this time right here in South Philadelphia.The August 29th match against Portugal at Lincoln Financial Field will set the record for the largest crowd for a stand-alone friendly game for the U.S women.More than 44,000 people are expected to pack the Linc.Tickets are still on sale at ussoccer.com , with seats starting at just $35 a piece.