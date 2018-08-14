Red Sox aim to extend streak vs. Phillies

The Boston Red Sox have picked up their blistering pace in August.
The Red Sox have won 11 of their first 12 games this month, pushing their record 51 games above .500 in the process at 86-35. Boston will try to extend its current winning streak to six games and sweep a two-game series from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Right-handers Vince Velasquez (8-9, 3.98 ERA) and Nathan Eovaldi (5-4, 3.74) will square off on the mound.
The Red Sox are on pace to win 115 games this season and are 17-5 since the All-Star break. They won Tuesday's series opener, 2-1, thanks to a pinch-hit homer from Brock Holt.
The Phillies (65-53) are 1-2 against the Red Sox so far this season, but they've given up only five runs in the three games against the best offense in the majors.
Velasquez has a 2.68 ERA in his last 10 appearances, but he lasted only four innings during his last start. The hard-throwing righty gave up four runs on six hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Wednesday. It accounted for just the second loss for Velasquez in the last two months.
"I'm kind of kicking myself in the butt for it, because I know I can execute those pitches," Velasquez told reporters after the outing in Arizona. "Sometimes you have a solid warm-up before and you have conviction in those pitches, and sometimes they just don't work."
Velasquez has faced the Red Sox just once in his four-year big-league career. As a member of the Houston Astros, he gave up three runs and struck out seven batters in six innings against the Red Sox in 2015.
Eovaldi, who the Red Sox acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the trade deadline, is also coming off a rough start.
He gave up eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits in only 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles last Friday. It was a season-high in hits for Eovaldi, who avoided a loss in a game the Red Sox won 19-12.
Eovaldi is making his fourth start for the Red Sox, his fifth major league team. The 28-year-old has made nine starts against the Phillies in his career, and he is 3-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 1.442 WHIP in those contests.
Eovaldi is facing a Phillies offense that has struggled in the last week. The Phillies have scored just 16 runs in their last seven games (2.3 runs per game) and are 2-5 in that stretch, falling to second place in the National League East behind the Atlanta Braves.
"We look for pitches in the zone to drive, we're aggressive on those," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler told reporters after Tuesday's loss. "We try to be passive on pitches outside the zone. That leads to deeper counts and, in theory, it leads to opportunity to drive the baseball. It doesn't work out that way every night, because those guys over there are very good too."
Philadelphia is hoping left fielder Rhys Hoskins can break out of a slump. Hoskins hit a solo homer, his 23rd of the season, Tuesday night. Hoskins was 1-for-27 in his last eight games entering the series.
