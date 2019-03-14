Some high school students in Arkansas are speaking out after surviving what could have been a deadly accident.
Several players were injured after a light pole fell during a soccer game, KFSM reports.
Wind gusts of more than 40 miles an hour pounded the stadium as the game was played.
Video shows the moment the light pole snapped in half, landing on a referee and grazing player Andrew Davis' side.
"I started running around because I felt my head, I felt blood. I started running around saying I need help because I didn't know what kind of condition I was in," said Davis.
Parents, coaches, and fans rushed the field trying to help those who were injured.
"I heard the glass shattering and that's when the glass kind of blew right around where I was," said player Camden Broderson.
Broderson says he had glass in his eye, but ran to help the referee that was pinned under the pole.
"He was face down at the moment. He was kind of screaming, but I heard he was calm when he got to the ambulance, but he was screaming at the moment. I kind of pulled the bar off of him and that's when everybody started crowding up," said Broderson.
Broderson washed the glass from his eyes and was taken to the hospital.
Davis and the referee were rushed away in an ambulance.
"My head was swollen pretty bad. My hands got tore up. I had seven stitches in my knee," Davis said.
The field was quickly evacuated and shut down as other light poles were shaking due to the wind.
The referee had to go through surgery after the incident.
The school district is still evaluating the safety of other light poles on their field.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Referee, several soccer players injured after light pole crashes down in Arkansas
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News