For the first time ever, the reigning Super Bowl champions are reporting to training camp in Philadelphia!The NovaCare complex was buzzing with activity on Wednesday morning as Eagles players arrived.Practice hasn't officially started, but Eagles fans are quick to tell you they "bleed green" all year around. Richard Thompson of Middletown, Delaware was outside the Novacare Complex hoping to get a glimpse of any of the players and get his Eagles gear signed."I'd try to get Nick to sign it, that would be the best, but any of the guys that played on the team would be wonderful," he said. "I just keep trying and get as many as I can."The first team practice is set for Thursday and the fans can hardly wait.Last year the team defied the odds and came home with the Vince Lombardi trophy and the long-awaited title of Super Bowl Champions.The city is still on fire and rejoicing in the victory."It meant more than the world, you hear people say 'I can die in peace now,'" Thompson said. "I got that feeling! I mean, I was just brought to tears."Yes, many are already talking about a repeat and are confident the Eagles will bring home another Super Bowl victory.Regardless of what happens, they are already cheering on the Birds and anxious for the team to hit the field. Until then, they still revel in the fact that the Eagles are the champs."It has brought a lot of life to the city. Everyone is talking about it, even outside of the city. I was at the airport, I had Eagles stuff on my backpack, and everyone was all excited and like, "Go Eagles!'" said Tara Zakullec of South Philadelphia. "So I think it is a big thing for the city and I am really excited."