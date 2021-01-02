Philadelphia Eagles

Reports: Philadelphia Eagles DC Jim Schwartz won't return next season, contemplating retirement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will not return to the team next season, according to reports from the NFL and ESPN.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jim Schwartz walks the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton



"Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz intends to allow his contract to expire and take a year off from coaching in 2021 as he contemplates retirement, per sources," NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero said.



Sources also tell ESPN's Tim McManus that Schwartz intends to take a year off in 2021.



Sources tell Pelissero that after 32 years of coaching, Schwartz is telling those close to him that he is thinking of winding down his career.

"Schwartz believes it's the right time for him to step away from the daily grind, at least in the short term, per sources," Pelissero said.

McManus also added that Schwartz is contemplating retirement.

"A lot of wear and tear over nearly 30 years of coaching," McManus said.



The 54-year-old Schwartz has been the Eagles defensive coordinator since 2016 and was part of the Super Bowl LII championship team. He was previously the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013.

If the reports are true, the Eagles season finale against Washington on Sunday will be Schwartz's last game with the Birds.
