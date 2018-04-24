PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Rhys Hoskins gets his own milkshake

Rhys Hoskins milkshake at Collegeville Bakery. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Attention Philadelphia Phillies fans! You can now get the 'Rhys Hoskins Shake.'

The outfielder visited the Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County Monday night where the owners have created the shake.


It's 20 ounces of Oreo goodness - a Hoskins favorite.

$1 from every 'Rhys Hoskins Shake' sold will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.


