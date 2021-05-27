sports flash

Doc Rivers questions criticism of Ben Simmons. Where do you stand?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Doc Rivers questions criticism of Ben Simmons. Where do you stand?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Well, Ben Simmons had quite a Game 1 in the NBA Playoffs: 15 assists and 15 rebounds. Only Wilt Chamberlain has ever had a line like that in the playoffs in a Philadelphia uniform.

And yet plenty of Sixers fans are fed up. Why? Because Simmons only had 6 points. And worse than that, he went 0 for 6 from the free-throw line.

The truth is, Simmons is special as a defender and a playmaker. But we all know, he doesn't like to shoot and can be an offensive liability. And he's proving to be a liability from the line too.

The question as the playoffs go on: will that hinder the Sixers' attempts to win a championship?

Doc Rivers does not want to hear the criticism. In fact, he called Simmons a treasure and says shame on anyone else who thinks differently.

"If you guys don't know the treasure you have by now then shame on everyone because he's been fantastic for us," said Rivers.

So who is right? The coach or the Philly faithful? Think we may have to wait to see how the playoffs go to find out.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianba playoffsaction news sportssports flashphiladelphia 76ersben simmons
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
NBA Playoffs: Sixers enter postseason with these odds
The Flyers season felt promising at the start. So what happened?
Was DeVonta Smith the right pick for Eagles?
Is the controversial Odubel Herrera the best solution in center field?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot in head in Philly shopping plaza parking lot
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms Hitting Parts of Our Area
Wells Fargo Center issues statement after fan throws popcorn on player
Victims identified in deadly California shooting at VTA light rail yard
New details reveal how feds captured accused serial rapist
Healthcare couple battles illnesses together after birth of 1st child
Federal agents bust burglary ring targeting Asian-American business owners
Show More
Woman clinically dead after NJ mass shooting; 2nd arrest made
'Here to win,' Ben Simmons answers critics with 22 points in Philadelphia 76ers' Game 2 victory
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead
Police seek suspects who vandalized Holocaust memorial in Center City
Musikfest will be live for 2021 after going virtual last summer
More TOP STORIES News