Philadelphia Eagles' safety Rodney McLeod, and wife prepares to host their First Ever Virtual Football Camp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles' safety Rodney McLeod and his wife Erika McLeod announce their official partnerships with the NFL, Boys and Girls Club of America, and WHYY under their organization Change Our Future. This is all happening ahead of McLeod's First Ever Virtual Football Camp on Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m."With everything that's going on right now, so much has been stripped away from these kids," said McLeod. "It's important for myself and my foundation to insert ourselves and host this first ever virtual camp." Change Our Future , is a non-profit whose mission is to help empower youth through education, advocacy, and awareness in the areas of youth development, healthy lifestyles, and community enrichment."We wanted to come and enter into the environment that we're all forced to live in," said McLeod. "And that's either our living room, basement, front yard, back yard."McLeod says the virtual camp is not going to be held at a park or stadium unlike previous camps held amid COVID-19."We're going to be right there in our homes as well," said McLeod. "Working out with these kids."With the recent events displayed throughout the city, McLeod plans to introduce a re-education program through schools, to help build awareness surrounding African-American history."After talking to several teachers that we know from various cities, it was evident that was missing," said McLeod. "It's almost been erased and unfortunately the only time it's discussed is during Black History Month."McLeod says he and his wife are now making efforts to have some of the tough conversations with city officials, other state representatives and The School District of Philadelphia.While McLeod's focus is to move forward and work on better resource opportunities for the youth, He wants to make sure this camp is one step closer to that goal."It's important to take our minds off of everything that's going on," said McLeod. "The world is so dark right now because of COVID-19 and the recent tragedy of George Floyd, we want to be able to shine some light and give these kids hope for the day. Keep them uplifted and give them hope."