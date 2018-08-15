SPORTS
Ryan Buchholz ends football career, cites 'health and future well-being'

Dan Murphy
Penn Statedefensive lineman Ryan Buchholz is ending his football career because of chronic injury and pain issues, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Buchholz started six games for the Nittany Lions last fall and was expected to be a regular starter and contributor on the defensive line during his redshirt junior season in 2018.

Buchholz made 34 tackles and five sacks during his college career. He said back issues that started in high school have kept him from competing at full health for several years.

Buchholz wrote on Twitter that he has "been through years of dealing with extreme pain. After multiple back surgeries and the inability to perform 100% at this level, it is time for me to retire. You only have one body and my health and future well-being is most important to me."

Buchholz said he was thankful for the opportunity to play in Happy Valley during the past few years. Penn State returns several experienced players along the defensive line this season.
