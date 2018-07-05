PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

New Orleans Saints coach loses bet, team can't wear home jerseys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The New Orleans Saints won't be wearing their black home jerseys when the Eagles visit in November.

Instead, the Birds will be sporting their green home jerseys at the Superdome thanks to a golf wager between coach Doug Pederson and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

Apparently the Super Bowl-winning coach kept his hot streak going when he was paired with Payton in the annual coaches' golf outing at the NFL meetings in March. As they started playing together, Pederson said, "those competitive juices start flowing" and they came up with a few unique bets.

The first was the jersey wager to determine which team would wear their traditional home colors during the Week 11 game in New Orleans. It ended after an intense three-hole carryover.

"There's a good chance it involved me being in the water," recalled Payton, who also lost a bet that required him to send a sampling of New Orleans food to the Eagles' coaching staff.

"Hey, if I'd have kept playing, he'd have been in our locker room," cracked Payton, who revealed the wager while on a conference call with Pederson and Arizona State coach Herm Edwards in advance of their appearance in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe later this month.

Payton and Pederson said they thought wagers like that would be more fun than simply exchanging $20 bills or something -- and they even joked about making the other kick off from the 15-yard line.

Afterward, Payton said he thought, "Well, how am I gonna explain this? We're just gonna wear color-rush white or something. ... But it made it a little bit more fun."

Pederson, meanwhile, said he was excited to tell his owner and general manager about his victory.

"Obviously they couldn't believe it," Pederson said. "But we had a great day, it was fun, it was exciting. And listen, when those competitive juices are flowing, he wanted to beat me and I wanted to beat him. That's just the way it goes."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Carson Wentz returns to team drills, shares first-team reps with Nick Foles
Eagles QB Carson Wentz to resume 11-on-11 work on Sunday
Eagles QB Nick Foles suffers minor shoulder strain vs. Patriots
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Hours after trades, Nationals rally past Phillies 10-4
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Nationals go into series vs. Phillies needing wins
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
More Sports
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News